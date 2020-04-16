AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in March 2020 regarding Austin's Land Development Code.

The Austin City Council on April 9 approved a resolution to help Austin residents who might not have the proper finances expand their access to accessory dwelling units, otherwise known as ADUs.

ADUs are secondary dwellings on the same property as a regular single-family residence. They include things like an apartment over a garage, a tiny home or a basement apartment.

According to the council, many Austin homeowners who would like to build an ADU don't have the financial capacity to do so. So, the initiative asks city staff to find low-interest loans, a streamlined permitting process, pre-approved designs, and to decide whether property owners who construct income-restricted ADUs can receive a tax abatement or grant.

The resolution was sponsored by Council Member Kathie Tovo along with Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza and fellow members Alison Alter, Ann Kitchen and Leslie Pool.

RELATED:

Austin City Council votes to appeal court decision over Land Development Code

Austin’s land development code was one vote away, but now it’s back to square one

“This resolution addresses a longstanding barrier for lower-income homeowners who seek to construct ADUs: access to financial capital. This initiative could not only produce affordable units while helping homeowners remain in place but could also aid in our economic recovery by supporting small-scale infill construction,” said Council Member Tovo. “Now more than ever, we must do all we can to ensure that every Austinite has an affordable and stable place to live. I appreciate the collaboration of my colleagues as well as advocacy organizations such as Community Powered Workshop.”

“We need to be creative and find opportunities for people to stay in their neighborhoods, and that means supporting all types of housing and financing options that make it easier for families to build ADUs,” added Garza

"Whether it's for a growing family or for those looking to create additional housing options in our community, I’m happy to support this initiative to make it easier for homeowners to add to and stay in their existing homes,” said Kitchen.

“This initiative is very exciting because of the opportunities for both homeowners and renters: homeowners can monetize their property to stay and age in place, and renters in need can access more income-restricted units,” said Council Member Pool. “I am particularly enthusiastic about the inclusion of language that calls for streamlined permitting and the creation of a pre-approved catalog for ADU prototypes. Such a catalog could mean significant savings of money and time for folks applying to build an ADU and going through what can be a lengthy and expensive permitting process.”

“For over a decade, Community Powered Workshop has helped homeowners build affordable ADUs through The Alley Flat Initiative. We have witnessed how access to financing and navigating the development process are some of the most enduring challenges faced by homeowners building ADUs. We applaud the leadership of Council Member Tovo and her co-sponsors in this effort to streamline access to financing and permitting of ADUs, helping homeowners stay in place while providing more diverse housing opportunities throughout the city. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate on this resolution,” added Nicole Joslin, executive director, and Marla Torrado, planning director of Community Powered Workshop (formerly Austin Community Design and Development Center).

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county

St. Edward's discontinues six athletic programs

Austin mayor concerned of future racial disparities as COVID-19 disproportionately affects black communities

IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know