AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Austin City Council is set to vote for immediate action to reduce gun violence.
In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that killed a total of 31 people – one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio – several city leaders will meet on Wednesday to call for immediate action on meaningful gun safety legislation at the state and federal levels.
Those in attendance will be:
- Mayor Steve Adler
- Council Member Kathie Tovo
- Council Member Allison Alter
- Council Member Paige Ellis
- Council Member Leslie Pool
- Gun violence survivor Diana Earl (Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America)
Then, on Thursday, the council will vote on Item 149. The item asks state and federal governments to take emergency action to end gun violence and address public health and safety.
The full resolution can be seen in the link below:
