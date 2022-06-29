Texas Supreme Court rejects suit aiming to put all Austin City Council seats on November ballot

This marks the third court to reject the petition.

AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit aiming to get all Austin City Council seats on the ballot this November has failed yet again.

According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman on Wednesday, the Texas Supreme Court became the third court to reject the petition.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit brought on by 12 Austin voters were complaining about the City's process for redrawing the geographic boundaries for the council districts.

Had the suit been successful, five council members would have had to run for reelection in November before their terms expired. That included Vanessa Fuentes, Chito Vela, Mackenzie Kelly, Leslie Pool and Alison Alter.

The suit was filed on behalf of voters in all 10 council districts by attorney Bill Aleshire, former Travis County Judge. He claims the recent redistricting process denied the right to vote for 24,000 voters because it shifted them from a district that was scheduled to be on the ballot to one that is not.

Attorney Bill Aleshire, who represented the voters bringing the lawsuit, had previously suggested placing all councilmembers on the ballot followed by a draw to see who would serve a two- versus four-year term.

"We've had a government agency tell voters who their councilmembers are without them having had an opportunity to vote for them," Aleshire said.

