AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police Chief Brian Manley's handling of racism allegations are being investigated and those allegations could make it harder to recruit cadets.

The Austin City Council will vote on a resolution next Thursday that could delay the Austin Police Academy's cadet's graduation. That vote could put the cadet classes on hold until Fall 2020 while investigators look into the allegations.

There is currently a shortage of officers in Austin, so the Austin Police Association is against the resolution.

There are 170 vacancies within the Austin Police Department, APA President Ken Casaday said. The shortage prompted Manley to put a freeze on transfers of patrol officers until April, Casaday explained.

"The citizens of Austin and our officers are in danger with a staffing shortage of this magnitude," said Casaday. "Any stoppage will most likely cause irreparable harm to our department which could take years to recover from."

On the other hand, Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison is behind the resolution.

In a statement, she said in part, "the men and women we entrust with lethal power must be held to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity, a standard that is incompatible with bigotry."

The resolution estimates that the investigation into Manley's handling of the racist allegations will be finished no later than June with new recruits able to enter the academy next September.

