Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosts adoption fest

The Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club hosted an event to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together.

AUSTIN, Texas — This Saturday, the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club teamed up with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to host an event designed to bring prospective adoptive parents and children currently in foster care together.

It was a fun-filled day with outdoor games, activities and music with the goal to get more foster children adopted. The event allowed adults who have already been cleared by Child Protective Services (CPS) to interact with the children in a relaxed atmosphere, to create a safe space and get to know them better.

"It's been a great turnout. Beautiful weather for it as well. We're just really pleased to see that people in the community care about these kids and want to see them succeed and get paired with families who definitely care about them," said Terry Foor, president of the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club.

Adoption match events had to be paused due to the pandemic, but recently resumed. According to DFPS, they have already had a great deal of success in matching children with forever homes as a result.

