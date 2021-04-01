Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 4 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 27,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 51,956 cases have been reported and at least 550 people have died. At least 46,569 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 10,635 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 126 people have died. At least 8,873 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 20,411 cases have been reported in the county and at least 203 people have died. At least 18,905 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
Updates:
7 p.m. – The Texas Capitol building is set to reopen to the public on Monday. Coronavirus precautions will be in place to protect the public. Visitors will be allowed to use the north entrance, there will be free testing at the north plaza, and masks will be required at all times indoors. There will also be capacity limits and social distancing requirements. While the building is now open to the public, there aren't currently any public tours or sponsored events.
