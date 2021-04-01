Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

7 p.m. – The Texas Capitol building is set to reopen to the public on Monday. Coronavirus precautions will be in place to protect the public. Visitors will be allowed to use the north entrance, there will be free testing at the north plaza, and masks will be required at all times indoors. There will also be capacity limits and social distancing requirements. While the building is now open to the public, there aren't currently any public tours or sponsored events.