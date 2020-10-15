Austin police searching for suspects after 5 separate aggravated robberies

The robberies occurred between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, and all involved one to three suspects, police said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects involved in five separate aggravated robberies in the Austin area, all believed to be related.

The robberies occurred between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12, and all involved one to three suspects, police said.

Robbery #1

The first robbery happened at a Shell station located at 2241 S. Interstate 35 in South Austin around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Police said three suspects entered the store as the clerk was restocking shelves and held him at gunpoint while demanding money. They robbed the clerk, took money from the register and took store merchandise before fleeing, police said. The clerk was not injured.

It is not known whether they left on foot or in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a tall Black man, last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-colored pants, black shoes and a white face mask.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a red bandana over his face, socks on his hands and a royal blue Champion-brand hoodie and black pants.

The third suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man, shorter than the other two suspects, last seen carrying a half tan/half dark-colored backpack with a blue stripe and wearing a gray and blue jacket, oversized shorts, black high-top shoes with white trim and a dark-colored face covering.

Robbery #2

The second robbery happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Shepherd’s Market, located at 3708 Southridge Dr. in South Austin.

Police said three suspects entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint while demanding money. The clerk, who was the only person in the store at the time, was not injured.

After taking cash from the register, the suspects fled in a light-colored sedan, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a tall Black man with a thin build who was last seen wearing a black “Dyse One” hoodie, light-colored pants, black shoes and a white face covering.

The second suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build who was wearing a red bandana around his ankle, UT Longhorn pajama pants, a black shirt, a black jacket with a lime green “3” on the sleeve, a black head covering and a white face covering.

The third suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man of thin build and shorter than the other two suspects. He was carrying a half tan/half dark-colored backpack with a blue stripe and wearing a red jacket with a white stripe on the sleeve, oversized pants, black shoes with a white trim and a white face covering.

Robbery #3

The third robbery happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 1901 E. William Cannon Dr. in South Austin on Friday, Oct. 9.

Police said the two suspects entered the 7-Eleven and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a Black man, last seen wearing a black “PINK” hoodie, white face covering and tan/khaki pants.

The second suspect is described as a short Hispanic or white man, last seen wearing a white and blue baggy shirt, dark pants, a black face covering and black shoes with a white trim.

APD seeking assistance in Oct. 9, 7 Eleven aggravated robbery case - https://t.co/D79PH26k1A pic.twitter.com/zQTOnAV1g1 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 15, 2020

Robbery #4

The fourth robbery happened on Saturday, Oct. 10, just before 2 a.m. at the Circle K located at 3112 E. Cesar Chavez St. in East Austin.

Police said one suspect entered the store and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. He then fled on foot with cash from the register.

The clerk, who was the only person in the store at the time, was uninjured.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man who was carrying a gray and black backpack with a geometric design. He was last seen wearing a black and white face covering, a black hoodie with “PINK” written in gray, black pants and multi-colored shoes.

Robbery #5

A fifth robbery again targeted the 7-Eleven located at 1901 E. William Cannon Dr. in South Austin.

Police said two suspects entered around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

It is unknown if the suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, black Champion pants, a red covering over his face and head and black New Balance shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic or white man who was wearing baggy gray shorts, a black hoodie and shirt, Jordan 11 Snakeskin shoes and carrying a two-tone backpack.

APD seeking assistance in Oct. 12, 7 eleven aggravated robbery case - https://t.co/PnexjBt3NE pic.twitter.com/9fmHaOOEHt — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 15, 2020

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 512-974-5092 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-TIPS.

Business owners are urged to ensure their surveillance audio and video systems are up-to-date, in good working order and in a well-lit location.

Officer Krzan provides information on recent aggravated robbery cases and safety tips https://t.co/mCpYx2ksom — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) October 15, 2020