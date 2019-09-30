AUSTIN, Texas — A construction worker has been hospitalized after an accident on a construction site overnight Monday morning.

It happened on FM 2244 between West Lake Hills and Bee Cave around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the man had to be taken to the hospital by STAR Flight after an object fell onto him from an "elevated platform." The construction worker was taken to the Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin medics said.

No other information is available at this time. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Round Rock toddler hit and killed by car near soccer field

Willie Nelson spotted in front row for Nancy Pelosi's Texas Tribune Festival talk

Non-verbal boy with autism hit, killed by driver in northeast Austin, family says