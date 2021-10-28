Live look: Crews working to rescue 2 after scaffolding malfunction at construction site off I-35

ATCEMS said a scaffolding malfunction has been reported at the site.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and fire crews are at a construction site where two people were reported to be hanging from ropes Thursday morning.

ATCEMS said a scaffolding malfunction has been reported at the site. The call came in at 10:14 a.m., ATCEMS said.

The construction site is located on the service road between 1200 and 1249 Interstate 35. That's near 12th Street and Waterloo Park north of the Sheraton. Expect traffic delays in the area.

After 11 a.m., ATCEMS said rescuers with the Austin Fire Department have made their way to the stranded people using ropes. Officials said they do not appear to be injured, but they do appear to be stuck and unable to get themselves to safety.

ATCEMS said rescuers are trying to resolve the issues with the workers' equipment. After "intense efforts" and consulting with an equipment expert, officials determined the equipment is not responding nor is it safe to use. Rescuers will move to a "rescue pick off evolution."

Check back on this story for updates.