City to connect asylum seekers with flights from Austin airport to sponsor destinations

The City of Austin said the help is part of a partnership with San Antonio and noted that asylum seekers are legally permitted to move around the U.S.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Friday that it is now coordinating travel support to help asylum seekers reach their sponsor destinations around the United States.

The assistance, starting on Jan. 13, comes at the request of the City of San Antonio. The two cities have developed a partnership to help San Antonio, which has seen an influx of people seeking to travel from the Alamo City.

“Austin stands ready to support our neighbors in San Antonio as well as those individuals seeking asylum in the United States,” said Juan Ortiz, director of the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“We have a longstanding partnership with San Antonio, and this is our opportunity to return the support they provided us in previous situations. Our goal is to support our neighboring cities, help asylum seekers be able to reach their sponsor destinations safely and with dignity, while also maintaining a busy airport and capacity to continue to respond to local emergency needs.”

In a release, the City of Austin noted that asylum seekers are legally permitted to move throughout the U.S. The newly-formed partnership is to ensure people travel to their destinations in a humane and efficient manner.

Austin's role in the project is to support people whose asylum claims have completed initial processing and who are pre-booked to fly out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) and to locations around the U.S.

With this assistance, the City will proactively manage the flow of people arriving at the airport to minimize travel impacts. There are no increased flights or airline activity due to this operation, per a release.

In short, Austin and the airport are serving as pass-through points for people coming from the border and on their way to sponsor destinations.

“Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is proud to be part of this multi-city collaboration,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer of AUS. “Being part of a team that is providing humanitarian assistance to people in need fulfills the goals of our organization and our City of Austin values. The airport will continue to work with the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to support this important effort for as long as needed.”

According to the release, this support will only be available to people who have been processed in San Antonio. Austin anticipates up to 120 asylum seekers will arrive on buses from San Antonio each day. The travelers will stop in Austin to confirm their documentation before boarding their flights.

Austin will seek full reimbursement for the project from the federal government, as it is currently reimbursing San Antonio and other U.S. cities assisting asylum seekers.