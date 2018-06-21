AUSTIN -- Following President Donald Trump's executive order on family separations at the United States-Mexico border, Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett released a video outlining his legislative plans moving forward.

Trump signed the executive order Wednesday after days of negative feedback regarding his administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

"And with the rescinding of his executive order … he failed to give any direction about what happens to those children," Doggett said.

Doggett spoke with KVUE on June 19. He said that the Department of Homeland Security lied about having a policy to separate immigrant families. He also said the administration is using the love between immigrant family members as a weapon against them.

In a video released June 21, Doggett thanked constituents who have spoken out about the border crisis.

"Know that I will be advancing an amendment to the Department of Defense Appropriations Bill to try to restrict the use of our military reservations to separate children," Doggett said in the video. "(Know) that I will be looking for every other way and welcome your recommendations for other steps we can take to see an end to this horrifying practice."

He said he also plans to join nationwide protests planned for June 30, to say, "'No' to this destruction of families, and 'yes' to affirming the value that recognizing asylum seekers who have legitimate claims -- that that's what the Statue of Liberty and that's what America was all about."

