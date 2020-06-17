Austin City Council approves temporary bike lanes on Congress Avenue

The temporary protected bike lanes will run northbound and southbound on Congress Avenue north of Riverside Drive.

AUSTIN, Texas — On June 11, the Austin City Council approved an item to create temporary protected bike lanes on Congress Avenue to improve cyclist safety on the Congress Avenue Bridge and in Downtown Austin while maintaining social distance.

The initiative directs City Manager Spencer Cronk to work with downtown businesses and stakeholders to establish the temporary protected bike lanes on both sides of Congress Avenue north of Riverside Drive. Cronk is also directed to provide recommendations to the council for scaling down and/or retaining the protected lanes when social distancing is no longer required.

"During this COVID-19 crisis, our community needs to be able to experience the health benefits of outdoor exercise while maintaining a safe distance," said Councilmember Kathie Tovo, who sponsored the initiative. "This idea came from community advocacy organizations like Bike Austin, and I was proud to bring it forward to promote a safer, healthier Austin."

"Congress Avenue carries a great symbolism as the Main Street of Texas," said Councilmember Natasha Harper-Madison, a co-sponsor of the initiative. "We ought to use every opportunity we can to demonstrate our commitment as a municipality to our progressive ideals, including making our transportation system safe for all users."

This initiative is just the most recent move by the council to encourage outdoor exercise during the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the council approved the Healthy Streets initiative, which closed some roads except for local traffic so they can be more safely used by walkers and cyclists. That initiative has been met with mixed reactions.