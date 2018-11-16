AUSTIN — The holiday season can be stressful. Life can be tough, and that’s why one company is asking people to give back to others.

"It’s hard sometimes,” said Lacey Fresch.

Fernando Alderete knows firsthand

"She's got a place to go to, and she doesn't have a lot to go by,” said Alderete.

He's helping a friend move out of a women's shelter and into a safe place, using the money they had to fill up the U-haul.

"We really needed it,” said Alderete.

But at the last minute, almost like in the movies, someone else stepped in to help pay.

"It meant a lot, it really did,” said Alderete.

That person was Kelley Knutson, the president of Netspend.

"It's a way for us to give back to the community,” said Knutson.

Instead of an end-of-the-year company party, he and his team are shopping for people to help.

"It makes a big difference,” said Knutson.

Netspend planned to spend between $30,000 and $40,000 on someone else.

"For us, that joy comes our way when we can help out,” said Knutson.

"That's nice of them,” said Mayra Garcia.

"Very happy and grateful for people helping out,” said Yolanda Martinez.

"I really do appreciate it,” said Fresch.

It's that community connection that, in a stressful world of high bills, is truly priceless.

"They just walked up on us, they didn't know us from anything and wanted to help us, that was awesome,” said Alderete.

"I think we all need to step back especially in today's social climate, and think about others and try to walk in their shoes,” said Knutson.

© 2018 KVUE-TV