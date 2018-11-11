AUSTIN — A group of gamers helping out kids: that's exactly what happened at Rooster Teeth's Extra Life live stream over the weekend in Austin.

Their goal was to raise $1.25 million for the Children's Miracle Network at Dell Children hospital, even though it may have looked like a normal variety show.

The group surpassed their goal raising more than $1.4-million in 24-hours.

According to a press release from Rooster Teeth, over the 24-hours the Rooster Teeth team were pelted with paintballs and moon balls, treated to spoonfuls of peppercorns, soaked in a dunk tank, and played everything from Overwatch to Player Unknown Battlegrounds, all to raise money for the charity.

"Think of like a modern-day Jerry Lewis telethon," said Jack Pattillo. "Except instead of fun bands and kids dancing, we have paintballs and punishments."

The 24-hour stream started as a gaming stream, but after a few years, Rooster Teeth added their own twist with skits and live improve. While they do stay to their roots by having gamers playing throughout the whole event, they have added things like a Wheel of Vengence. When a big enough donation comes in, the hosts will spin the wheel and someone will take the punishment. This included things like being tazed, shot with a paintball or having a large rubber ball used as a slingshot to hit them.

"Thank you so much community out there," said Pattillo over the live stream. "You guys are incredible, this means the world to us we get to do this once a year and it's like a big family reunion."

Also, for every quarter of a million dollars, they ran over items with a steamroller. Their goal was to raise $1.25 million dollars, but they exceeded that goal and raised $1.4 million dollars.

"It is a lot of money," said Katie Pattillo. "I think what's really interesting about it, is it's not coming from large donations, it's just a lot of people donating small amounts."

The release stated Rooster Teeth has now raised $5 million for Extra Life, a charity that helps gamers fundraise for Children's Miracle Network, over the past six years. The money Rooster Teeth raised will directly benefit the Dell Children's Mental Health Unit located in Austin.

To honor Rooster Teeth's continued support, Dell Children's Hospical named the new mental health unit's garden, 'The Rooster Teeth Healing Garden.'

Extra Life played a vital roll in this fundraiser as well. According to the release, their organization has raised more than $40-million for local Children's Miracle Network hospitals since 2008, by uniting gamers around the world in 24-hour marathons.

