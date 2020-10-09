City of Austin names members of inaugural Community Police Review Commission

The panel was created as part of the 2018 meet-and-confer agreement between the Austin Police Association and the City.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in March 2019.

The City of Austin on Thursday unveiled its selections for the first-ever Community Police Review Commission (CPRC). The creation of the panel was part of the 2018 meet-and-confer agreement between the Austin Police Association and the City.

The following members have agreed to take part:

Ryan Carlino

Elizabeth Castaneda

Joao Paulo Connolly

Erica Flores

Jessica Gonzales-Bricker

Sukyi McMahon

Tania Rosamond

Amani Seay

Richard Segovia

Grayson Turner

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these commissioners,” said Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. “In this instance, we certainly look forward to having these important voices at the table as the city reimagines public safety.”

“I am always grateful to members of our community who answer the call of public service to help make our city a safer place,” said Office of Police Oversight Director Farah C. Muscadin. “These men and women bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and commitment to this work. I look forward to this meaningful collaboration with them as they will bring an additional layer of civilian police oversight of APD.”

To make its selections, the City screened and interviewed more than 70 applicants with input from local leaders, community members and oversight consultants.

Muscadin said the main goals of the CPRC are to:

make policy level recommendations regarding discipline, training, community relations and the citizen complaint process

address community concerns

review patterns and practices of the Austin Police Department (APD)

assess critical incidents and review individual cases of police misconduct, and

assess the effectiveness of the Office of Police Oversight (OPO)

The commission will meet on the first Monday of each month from 6 to 9 p.m. The first meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5.

The community can learn more about the commission online here, or reach out to cprc@austintexas.gov for further questions.

“Thanks to our staff and consultants, I am confident that the CPRC will begin on a strong and collaborative footing with the goal of improving and maintaining public trust in the Austin Police Department by providing an additional layer of oversight that is community-driven,” said Cronk.