Austin community leaders share their Pride stories

We're hearing from city leaders such as Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk and local recording artist Mama Duke.

AUSTIN, Texas — As KVUE celebrates Pride Month, we’re sharing the stories from our community. 

Local leaders are sharing their stories of accepting their true selves, the challenges they faced, and what they hope for the future of the queer community in Austin. Hear their stories of vulnerability, acceptance and hope. 

In this feature, we hear from the following community leaders:

For a list of local Pride events taking place around Central Texas this month, click here.

