Austin community leaders share their Pride stories

AUSTIN, Texas — As KVUE celebrates Pride Month, we’re sharing the stories from our community.
Local leaders are sharing their stories of accepting their true selves, the challenges they faced, and what they hope for the future of the queer community in Austin. Hear their stories of vulnerability, acceptance and hope.
In this feature, we hear from the following community leaders:
- Spencer Cronk, Austin City Manager
- Miriam Xochitl Chafino, fire specialist for the Austin Fire Department
- Steve Markel, general manager of the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce
- Mama Duke, recording artist
- Rachel Yeager, co-president of the Austin Torch
For a list of local Pride events taking place around Central Texas this month, click here.
