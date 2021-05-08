Austin Community College nursing program ranked among best in the state

Nursing Schools Almanac ranked ACC's ADN program fifth in the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Community College's nursing program is one of the best in the state, according to Nursing Schools Almanac.

The group recently ranked ACC's associate degree (ADN) program fifth overall, outranking all other Central Texas programs. Here's a look at the top five:

Howard College – Big Spring Rio Grande Valley College Alvin Community College Laredo College Austin Community College

The almanac ranked colleges based on multiple factors using an extensive database from 2011 through 2020. Those factors included:

National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) pass rate

Academic prestige and perceived value

Breadth and depth of nursing programs offered

"I am proud of the work our faculty and students continue to do to meet the growing demand of nurses to serve Central Texas," said Dr. Nina Almasy, ACC dean of Health Sciences. "There is no secret we are facing a shortage of nurses. As one of the largest and well-respected nursing programs in the state, our program remains committed to filling the workforce need while continuing to offer high-quality education by utilizing state of the art simulation technology and innovative teaching strategies."

According to ACC, more than 250 nursing students graduate from the college every year. So far in 2021, 247 have already earned a degree.

ACC graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) to become a licensed RN. ACC said pass rates among its first-time test-takers averaged 93.9% over the last 10 years, exceeding state and national averages.

To learn more about the nursing program at ACC, click here.