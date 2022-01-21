How to stay warm and safe as cold weather hits

Austin Fire is advising people on how to stay warm in the cold months, after they saw multiple dangerous situations last winter during the February storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — With the cold weather we are seeing, the Austin Fire Department wants to give some tips on how to stay warm while also staying safe.

Firefighters see more house and apartment fires in the winter months, but they said most fires this year have not been caused by heating appliances or people taking measures to stay warm. Stephen Truesdell, division chief with the Austin Fire Department, told KVUE that many of the recent house and apartment fires have been caused by improperly discarded items, such as smoking materials, ash and wood.

But last year, during the 2021 February winter storm, Truesdell said they had various calls for fires and carbon monoxide poisoning.

He said some common mistakes people make are having their space heaters too close to things that could catch fire and using the oven or stove to heat their homes, which can cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

“Avoid burning anything inside your house. We saw that a lot last year. It's very dangerous,” said Truesdell. “You never want to bring in any sort of barbecue pit or other appliance into your garage or your house. That's going to build up carbon monoxide much faster than even your oven would.”

Truesdell said you should check your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors every so often to make sure they are working. He told KVUE they have seen time and time again how these measures can prevent a deadly situation.

“We go on (carbon monoxide) calls regularly where there is a malfunctioning appliance and the levels are starting to build. Obviously, they haven't gotten dangerous yet because the threshold on those alarms is pretty low,” explained Truesdell. “But if you were to go to sleep and you know you don't smell or see the carbon monoxide, it can build up to dangerous levels very quickly.”

Many smoke detectors now can last ten years, but he says if you don’t have one of that kind, you can check the batteries every time the clocks change in the fall and spring.

Truesdell added that you should make sure your heating appliances are running properly before you go to sleep because that is when you are most vulnerable.