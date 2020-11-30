Austin readies to open cold weather shelters amid COVID-19 concerns

The City of Austin is planning to open cold weather shelters Monday night.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state, the City of Austin is gearing up to open up its cold weather shelters for the homeless on Monday night.

With COVID-19 still a big concern, local officials will be putting precautionary measures in place.

“Some of the things that we usually do just aren’t advisable this year,” Bryce Bencivengo, a City of Austin spokesman, told KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. “In years past, our primary shelters were churches in the downtown area that were staffed with volunteers – predominantly retirees or those who are elderly. Obviously, that’s not advisable.”

The Statesman reported that Austin will open some recreation centers as primary shelters this year as temperatures approach freezing numbers.

Bencivengo told the Statesman that masks will be required, beds will be spaced further apart and people will be screened for coronavirus symptoms upon entry. Those who are suspected to have COVID-19 will be taken to Austin's isolation facility, which is a local hotel where those with the virus have elected to stay in, to be tested.

Local officials say they will be alerting local homeless resources about these cold weather shelters so they can share this information with individuals in need. The Statesman reported the City has also provided phone numbers to individuals experiencing homelessness so that they can call for services if needed.

Capital Metro will also be changing the way it transports people to the shelters this year.

“Normally we get as many people on a bus as we can, to make as few trips as possible and to make this as quick as possible,” Bencivengo told the Statesman. “We can’t do that this year. Each bus ride is going to be socially distant, so it’s going to take more trips and it’s going to take longer.”