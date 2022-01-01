City of Austin activates cold weather shelter plan ahead of cold front

The plan is activated when temperatures are predicted to be at or below freezing.

AUSTIN, Texas — A strong cold front is expected to move into the Austin area Saturday night, bringing a significant drop in temperatures and likely a widespread freeze. In response to the forecast, the City of Austin has activated its Cold Weather Shelter Plan for Saturday night.

The City, in partnership with Travis County, the Salvation Army, Front Steps, Capital Metro and other local service providers, activates the plan when temperatures are predicted to be at or below freezing.

The City doesn't publish the location of cold weather shelters, so individuals in need of assistance should report to the One Texas Center building, located at 505 Barton Springs Road, between 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Individuals seeking overnight shelter will be transported by CapMetro buses to the offsite cold weather shelter locations.

Cold weather shelters have been activated tonight 1/1. Those in need of shelter should go to One Texas Center (505 Barton Springs Rd.) between 6-8 PM. Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration. For more info call the 24/7 hotline: 512-305-4233. pic.twitter.com/63cx5IofmI — Austin Emergency Management (@AustinHSEM) January 1, 2022

Social distancing, masking and other COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the shelter locations. Those seeking shelter will be required to undergo a health screening before being transported to a shelter location.