AUSTIN, Texas — In Austin, you're never far from a neighborhood coffee shop.

Whether you find a café craving traveling down Burnet Road or could use a little pick me up while shopping on South Congress Avenue, there's always a local coffee house close at hand.

So if you'd like to go local, check out this list featuring our 20 favorite Austin coffee shops! Chances are, there's one in your neighborhood.

Bennu Coffee

Fair-trade coffee, locally sourced food and it’s open 24 hours – what’s not to love about Bennu Coffee? On top of personal French press service, a variety of rotating organic beans and seven signature mochas, Bennu’s cold brew coffee was the original inspiration and recipe for the national "Chameleon Cold Brew" you see in stores. A true Austin original.

Location(s):

1) 2001 E. MLK Blvd.

2) 515 S. Congress Ave.

Better Half

Found tucked away in Downtown Austin, Better Half services cocktails, wine, spirits, draft beer, a full breakfast-dinner menu and, of course, coffee. It’s found just two blocks from the Whole Foods Market headquarters, plus its patio is both kid- and dog-friendly.

Location(s): 406 Walsh St.

Buzz Mill

In addition to serving coffee, food and spirits, Buzz Mill yearns to service its “Neighborwoods” – or the two-mile radius around each store. From hosting community events – such as comedy nights or local art markets – to community service projects, there’s more to Buzz Mill than just coffee.

Location(s):

1505 Town Creek Drive

Note: Also has a San Marcos location

Caffe Medici

From sweet, fruity and chocolatey espresso to a classic, well-balanced house coffee, Caffe Medici strives for perfection – in both its coffee and its customers-and-employee-first business model. And in addition to serving java, they also hold educational cupping sessions in store.

Location(s):

1) 804 Congress #101

2) 1100 South Lamar Blvd.

3) 2222B Guadalupe St.

4) 1101 West Lynn

5) 200 Congress Ave.

Cherrywood Coffeehouse

A staple in the Cherrywood neighborhood for 10 years, this coffeehouse is known for its award-winning food (notably its hamburgers), live music and beer. Check out their calendar for updates on live music, kids shows, art events, yoga classes and more.

Location(s): 1400 E. 38th-1/2 Street

Epoch Coffee

With a handful of locations across Austin, a cup of Epoch’s joe is never too far away. They also serve local fare – from breakfast tacos to pizza to pastries – and love to support local artists, whether it be hosting regular art openings or album release parties.

Location(s):

1) 221 W. North Loop Blvd.

2) 2700 W. Anderson Lane #409

3) 3900 Far West Blvd.

4) 111 Sandra Muraida Way, Suite 101

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors

Figure 8 Coffee Purveyors calls a simple shop on Chicon Street home. In addition to its own roasters, it carries a few others on rotation. Their motto is “Worth the drive on 35,” so if you get caught in Austin traffic along the way, you know it will be worth the wait.

Location(s): 1111 Chicon Street

The Flightpath Coffeehouse

Flightpath Coffeehouse has been on the path of Austin coffee drinkers since 1992. With artwork on the ceilings, stained-glass windows and a peaceful patio, this tranquil café has been keeping Austintes wired for 26 years.

Location(s): 5011 Duvall Street

Houndstooth Coffee

Like the Houndstooth pattern became an everyday part of Scottish life, and coffee shops have become a part of regional identities, Houndstooth Coffee aims to become a part of your daily rhythm and relaxation. From coffee, tea, beer, wine and pastries, Houndstooth calls on both local and national suppliers to source its sustainable products.

Location(s):

1) 4200 N. Lamar Blvd, Suite 120

2) 401 Congress Ave., Suite 100C

3) 2823 E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 101

Note: Also has locations in Dallas

Jo’s Coffee

Home to one of Austin’s most iconic photo ops – the “i love you so much” mural – Jo’s has become an integral part of the South Congress Avenue culture. From its annual Chili Cook Off, Pet Parade, Walking Tours and drag nights, Jo’s succeeds at giving back to its community. Check out their events – and delicious menu – here.

Location(s):

1) 1300 South Congress Ave.

2) 242 West Second Street

3) 3001 S. Congress Ave. (St. Edward’s University Campus)

Machine Head Coffee

You can find Machine Head Coffee hidden away inside Veracruz All Natural. While you’re grabbing coffee and a taco, don’t forget to check out its “Recipe + Playlist” series, where local artists, authors, business owners and more discuss coffee, music and discovering Austin.

Location(s): 9003 Waterford Centre Blvd. Suite #180

Merit Coffee

While it started down the road in a San Antonio warehouse, Merit gained enough merit and soon found itself opening up a location in Downtown Austin near Austin Central Library. Love it so much? Merit sells its own blends you can take home.

Location(s):

22 West Ave.

Note: Also has locations in San Antonio

Monkey Nest Coffee

With a fully stocked bakery, teas, smoothies, pizzas, sandwiches and salads, Monkey Nest has become a staple for Burnet Road snackers. So much so, they even deliver with Favor. In addition to hosting live music events, Monkey Nest also allows you to rent out its private room for meetings or events.

Location(s): 5353 Burnet Road

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

One of the hottest locations around Christmas time, you can’t discuss Austin coffee without Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. With it’s out-of-this-world Christmas lights display, famous hot chocolate and lakeside location, it’s an Austin must-see.

Location(s): 3825 Lake Austin Blvd.

OPA!

As the name suggests, OPA! Touts itself as a cozy, Greek haven tucked away in the heart of South Austin. This family-owned-and-operated café is a coffee shop by day and wine bar by night. With an expansive and beautiful patio, it’s a hotspot for live music. Check out their calendar for more.

Location(s): 2050 S. Lamar Blvd.

Patika

From breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch, there’s plenty of time to grab a bite at South Austin’s Patika. Voted in Austin Monthly’s “Best of ATX,” this humble establishment started as a little cart in Downtown Austin and has grown to something much more.

Location(s): 2159 S. Lamar Blvd.

Radio Coffee & Beer

A three-time winner of the Austin Chronicle’s “Best Coffee Shop,” Radio Coffee & Beer is open seven nights a week through midnight. Austin vendors like Veracruz All Natural, Paperboy and Moonlight Bakery all serve there, in addition to near daily events and art displays.

Location(s): 4204 Menchaca Road

Seventh Flag

Inspired by a demand for a higher quality cup of joe, Seventh Flag opened up its first location not too long ago in the heart of South Austin. With a goal to combine amazing coffee with amazing customer service, they strive to share their coffee knowledge without being condescending. So coffee snobs, be warned!

Location(s): 1506 S. First Street

Spokesman

If your two biggest loves are sipping on coffee and riding bicycles, Spokesman is the coffee shop for you. Located in the St. Elmo warehouse district, Spokesman is a café by day, bar by night. So whether you want a cup of coffee or a pint of beer, it’s biking-themed ambiance will make you feel at home.

Location(s): 440 E. St. Elmo, A-2

Summer Moon

An Austin original, Summer Moon began as a coffee bar that soon switched its focus on roasting. Inspired by early American coffee roasters, they crafted custom roasts using brick fire and wood. That, plus its mysteriously addictive Moon Milk, has allowed it to open more than 10 shops across the state.

Location(s):

1) 3115 First Street S, Suite 1B

2) 2301 W. Anderson Lane

3) 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd.

4) 11005 Burnet Road

5) 11601 West US Highway 290

6) 8300 N RM 620, Suite 300G

7) 6711 Manchaca Road

8) 3201 Bee Caves Road

Note: Also has locations in San Marcos, Kyle, Buda, San Antonio, Frisco and Keller

