Austin coffee shop adapting to stay in business during city-wide boil water notice

The owner of Malone Specialty Coffee said they'll drive up to Round Rock to purchase about 125 gallons of water because it's more time efficient.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water customers are under a water boil notice. So before drinking tap water, it must be boiled for at least two minutes.

That might be easy for a small family of four. However, the boil water notice also applies to restaurants, coffee shops, bars and food trucks. Because these businesses serve a large number of people, boiling this much water isn't efficient.

Paul Malone is one of the owners of Malone Specialty Coffee.

"We fully-stocked all of the food trucks up for the weekend," said Malone. "So luckily, we have water reserves on the trucks until the end of this weekend."

Malone was happy to know his four locations have reserves after the City of Austin issued its boil water notice. Because Malone's coffee shops use up a lot of water, the most time-efficient solution is to drive up north.

"We are planning to run and grab water from the Round Rock water supply," said Malone.

Malone has three coffee shop trailers and one brick-and-mortar location. At the brick-and-mortar location, he said they lost about 40% of business on Sunday because some of their machines are directly connected to Austin's water system.

"We've had to shut our espresso machine down until I can bring in an external pump, and then we'll pump water to the espresso machine," he added. "But, all of our cold brews, we're selling a lot of cold brews right now because that's something we brewed at the end of last week."

Malone Coffee Shop has 4 locations in the Austin area. Together, they go through about 125 gallons of water a day.



This is Malone's third water boil notice here in Austin. He's looking forward to the day the advisory is canceled.

"It's just something that we deal with, and we hope that the water system is back up and operational as soon as possible," said Malone. "It definitely makes our life a little bit easier when the water's flowing."

When Malone is in Round Rock on Sunday, he said he'll look at the bright side of things.

"I'm going to be hauling it back in five-gallon jugs, so I'll be getting some exercise today," Malone affirmed.

