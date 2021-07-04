Man arrested after death following altercation at Austin strip club

Police said a man who was struck unconscious trying to break up a fight was found dead in his home the following day.

AUSTIN, Texas — A man has been arrested after a suspected homicide following an altercation at an Austin adult entertainment club.

Police said 911 received a call for an unresponsive man at 12113 Dessau Road in northeast Austin on Friday, April 2, around 8:15 a.m. The man, identified as 28-year-old Jorge Jaimes, was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m.

Homicide investigators determined that the previous night, Jaimes and friends were together at Club Chicas Bonitas at 3701 N IH 35. A physical altercation broke out inside the club and Jaimes attempted to intervene to stop the fighting, police said.

Jaimes was struck at least once during the incident before falling to the ground unconscious. After regaining consciousness, Jaimes refused medical assistance from Austin-Travis County EMS and left with his friends before returning home.

Jaimes was discovered dead in his bed the following morning, according to investigators. The Austin Police Department is treating the death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, April 6, an arrest warrant was issued for William Eugene Colvin III, 35, for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, April 7, Colvin was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on a $250,000 bond.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact police at 512-974-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 512-472-8477.

This is Austin’s 21st homicide of 2021.