Pandemic leads to TikTok fame, sponsorship for Austin cleaner

Vanesa Amaro, who has 2 million followers, is now sponsored by Scrub Daddy, one of the most successful products to ever appear on "Shark Tank."

AUSTIN, Texas — While the pandemic had certainly been the worst part of 2020 for most people, one Austinite is seeing a silver lining.

Before the pandemic, she was just your regular house cleaner. Now, she's followed by more than 2 million people on TikTok.

For Vanesa Amaro, it all began when her husband's job was terminated due to the pandemic. He started tagging along when she would clean homes, and their business started growing.

But when her clients started canceling due to COVID-19, she decided to combine her passion for cleaning with her newfound interest in TikTok. So, she started posting cleaning tutorial videos.

Not long after, she started gaining thousands upon thousands of followers. She struck gold when one of her tutorials on folding bath towels went viral.

Now, Scrub Daddy, one of the most successful products to ever appear on ABC's "Shark Tank," has her back.

"As the followers piled up, sponsors started knocking at her (virtual) door every day," the company told KVUE. "She wasn’t about to sell out, even though the offers were very, very attractive. It wasn’t until one of her favorite cleaning products, Scrub Daddy, reached out to her that she knew she finally had her sponsorship match."

Scrub Daddy said it chose her as a marketing partner because of her passion to clean and her genuine voice.

"Vanesa is adamant about never stopping to clean houses as it gives her a feeling of accomplishment and since she loves her customers so much," the company said. "Even though her life is changing very quickly with her newfound social media stardom, Vanesa maintains that she will always be the same bubbly and informative Vanesa as seen on TikTok."