AUSTIN — This is NOT a "full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here" ... it's just a festive Christmas display.
A northwest Austin home's choice of Christmas lights is causing some to look twice. This family on Balcones Club Drive is giving a nod to "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."
It shows a man clinging to the roof as he dangles above a ladder. A sign carefully placed below reads:
"Clark Griswold is part of our Christmas light display. Please don't call 911. Merry Christmas."
Do you think he'll be able to hold on until New Year's?
© 2018 KVUE-TV