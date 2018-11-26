AUSTIN — This is NOT a "full-blown, four-alarm holiday emergency here" ... it's just a festive Christmas display.

A northwest Austin home's choice of Christmas lights is causing some to look twice. This family on Balcones Club Drive is giving a nod to "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

It shows a man clinging to the roof as he dangles above a ladder. A sign carefully placed below reads:

"Clark Griswold is part of our Christmas light display. Please don't call 911. Merry Christmas."

Photo by KVUE News

Do you think he'll be able to hold on until New Year's?

