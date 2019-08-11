AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk on Thursday promised to hire an outside party to investigate allegations made against leaders in the Austin Police Department.

The letter, which was addressed to Mayor Steve Adler and the city council, states:

"I wanted you to know that I am aware of the anonymous complaints filed with the Office of Police Oversight regarding former Assistant Chief Justin Newsom, and the other leaders in the police department. Today I received the formal complaints prepared by the Director of Police Oversight, Farah Muscadin. Given the allegations, I have decided to engage an outside party to investigate. My hope is to have an investigator on board next week.

"I want to be very clear that my expectation for all of us who work for the City of Austin is that we treat each other, and every person we encounter, with dignity and respect. Racist language, slurs, intolerance, and derogatory behaviors are completely unacceptable in our community. I am saddened to have received these anonymous allegations, and I intend to fully understand if there is any truth to them. If there is, I will take appropriate action."

RELATED: APD Assistant Chief Justin Newsom abruptly retires

This comes after KVUE reported on Oct. 31 that Assistant Chief Newsom abruptly retired. He had worked for the APD for 23 years and recently supervised the department's downtown command. He oversaw much of the agency's response to the city's homeless issues.

Sources tell KVUE a complaint was filed that claimed Assistant Chief Newsom used racist language.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin's homeless will have temporary designated place to camp, governor says

Austin duo breaks Guinness World Record for 'Oldest Married Couple'