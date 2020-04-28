AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Hall was vandalized overnight.

KVUE reporter Tori Larned noticed the vandalism on Tuesday, April 28, around 6 a.m.

The vandalism reads, "May 1 International Workers Day," and "U.S. imperialism is the virus. Social revolution is the cure." Red paint was also splattered across the doors.

A look at the vandalism that happened overnight at Austin City Hall.

Crews started blocking off and cleaning up the front door of the city hall just after 6:30 a.m.

KVUE has reached out to Austin police for more information.

Check back for updates.

