Austin City Hall will be green Saturday night. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Hall is going green – literally.

On Saturday night, the City of Austin will bathe City Hall in green light "as a show of solidarity with cities across the globe in reaffirming their commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement," which was negotiated five years ago Saturday.

Landmark buildings in cities like London, Paris and Tokyo will also be cast in green light on the opening day of the Climate Ambition Summit 2020, co-hosted by the United Kingdom's Conference of the Parties 26th Meeting (COP26), the United Nations and the governments of Chile, France and Italy.

"Mayors are leading the fight against climate change worldwide. Most of climate change mitigation happens at the local level," Austin Mayor Steve Adler said. "Austin is committed to doing its part under the Paris Accord because our community supports climate action – it's who we are. Lighting green city halls across the globe (like ours tonight) is a great symbol of our collective action."

"Our city is deeply committed to taking aggressive action on climate change, and we are proud to stand in solidarity with other cities today," City Manager Spencer Cronk said.

You can learn about the City's climate change mitigation strategies here.

According to the City, Austin is also part of the Race to Zero campaign, "a global effort to rally leadership and support from businesses, cities, investors and regions ahead of COP26, to strength contributions to the Paris Agreement."