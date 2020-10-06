Austin City Council to vote on multi-billion dollar CapMetro transit project Wednesday

The project could revolutionize travel in Austin by adding new light rail lines and improving current public transportation options.

AUSTIN, Texas — After more than a year-and-a-half of planning, the fate of Capitol Metro's plan to redesign transportation in Austin is in the hands of city council.

During Wednesday's meeting, the council will vote on the Project Connect transit system, which includes more MetroRail options and three new light rails, including the construction of an underground tunnel housing a light rail system in the Downtown Austin area.

In May, CapMetro hosted a virtual town hall for community members to ask questions and express their concerns on the project.

The plan could cost nearly $10 billion. Funding for the project would come from a a variety of sources including CapMetro's revenue, federal grants and an increase in property taxes.

Based on a survey conducted by CapMetro, nearly everyone who participated said Austin needs more "big city" transit. More than 90% of them also supported the addition of three new light rail lines.

One light rail would connect Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Downtown Austin. Another would connect Parmer Lane in North Austin to Slaughter Lane in South Austin.

The third light rail line, a newer part of the proposal, would run six miles between Downtown Austin and Austin Community College's Highland Campus. It would also have a stop at the University of Texas at Austin.

The plan also includes improving current MetroRail lines, more bus options, an underground transit tunnel and a river crossing.

Click here for an overview of the transportation plan.

If the resolution is passed, leaders will begin laying out the project's budget in July. Voters will make the final vote in a referendum in November.

City Council is expected to start Wednesday afternoon at noon.