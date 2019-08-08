AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will vote to possibly fund more than 300 new affordable homes on Thursday.

According to the City of Austin, the houses would be funded by utilizing the 2018 $250 million affordable housed bond.

About 300 of the homes would be used for families making less than half the income of the average Austin household and 50 of the houses would be for those earning less than 30% of the income of the average Austin household, according to the City.

More than 140 of the homes would be for people with disabilities, people who are experiencing homelessness or those with other critical needs, the City said.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said

"With this investment, we are making good on the 2018 Housing Bond commitment to help expand affordability to our teachers, hospitality employees, musicians, and healthcare and other workers who make this city great,” said Adler.

You can learn more information about affordable housing in this memorandum.

