Austin City Council to discuss purchase of 18 acres for affordable housing

The 18 acres of property lies near where Project Connect plans to build its blue line light rail stations.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 18 acres of land in southwest Austin could soon be transformed into more affordable housing.

In an Austin City Council meeting on Oct. 21, leaders are expected to discuss the land being purchased by the Austin Housing Finance Committee using money from Project Connect's anti-displacement fund.

According to the city council agenda item, 400 to 800 affordable housing units would be potentially available.

"Additionally, the significant size of this property allows for a true mixed-use development that might incorporate both commercial businesses and cultural facilities and organizations at risk of displacement from the area," the agenda item reads.

