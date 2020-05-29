Austin City Council deciding how to spend COVID-19 funding

City council members plan to set aside money for rental assistance, small business loans and helping vulnerable people.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's city council members are figuring out how to spend money to help Austinites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City leaders met Thursday morning to talk about how to split up $271 million.

So far, the city council has set aside more than $25 million for rental assistance. Another $23 million would go toward loans to help small businesses.

And at least $2.3 million will be taken away from testing to help vulnerable people, which could include buying or leasing more hotels to house homeless people or people who need a place to isolate away from family.

The city is already using four hotels for that purpose, and city council members could approve buying or leasing a fifth hotel soon.