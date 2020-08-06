Austinites asked to help redraw city council districts

The city auditor has launched a community outreach campaign on the city's redistricting process.

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting this month, Austinites can apply to join two opportunities to help redraw Austin's city council districts.

The 14-member Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission will be redrawing the boundaries of the council districts. A panel will select 60 of the most qualified applicants to join the commission. This panel will include three independent auditors with CPAs.

The Austin City Charter tasks the City Auditor with publicizing the application process to ensure the pool of applicants is large, diverse and qualified.

Redistricting happens every 10 years and coincides with the census.

“Since 2013, Austin’s population has increased by approximately 15% with more than 130,000 residents,” said City Auditor Corrie Stokes. “Additionally, the voters eligible to participate on the redistricting commission increased by 345% in part due to the switch from May to November elections. We are excited to work with the community on this important initiative to create a commission that reflects Austin’s diversity.”

Applications for the Applicant Review panel will be accepted through Sept. 1. The Independent Redistricting Commission application ends on Sept. 30.

The commission will be formed in early 2021. The work will last March 1 through November 2021, with the new districts in effect in November 2022.

To be eligible, residents must have been registered to vote in Austin for five or more years without interruption. They must also have voted in at least three of the last five City of Austin general elections.

Austin residents can apply here.