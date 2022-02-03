Austin City Council approves purchase of new hotel for supportive housing, marijuana special election and more

The Austin City Council powered through several items in its Thursday meeting despite the winter weather.

AUSTIN, Texas — Despite city-wide closures and minor power outages due to the winter storm, the Austin City Council still held its virtual meeting Thursday, powering through several agenda items.

Among them were some pretty big updates for the City of Austin:

The council approved the renovation of a City-owned hotel in North Austin into an apartment building to use as permanent supportive housing for individuals leaving homelessness. Services are to be provided by Integral Care.

The council ordered a special election regarding measures to eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement and no-knock warrants. The election is to be held on May 7, with early voting from April 25 to May 3.

The council approved the request of the Austin Police Department to purchase the Austin Equestrian Center for housing horses, office space, training facilities, turn-out pasture and the storage of supplies.

The council approved a contract with United Way for Greater Austin to administer emergency child care and family support services using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council accepted grant funds to support the installation of 13 electrical vehicle charging stations and 26 charging ports to help electrify the City of Austin's fleet.

The council expanded a contract for cleanups at homeless encampments to include those located on parklands.

The council established maximum speed limits, ranging from 30 to 45 mph, on a number of local roads as part of an Austin Mobility plan to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.

The council backed applications for State funding to support the development of hundreds of affordable housing units around Austin. The homes would be classed as affordable for families earning between 30-80% of the area median income.

