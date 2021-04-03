Creation of 'Black Embassy,' credits for Austin Energy customers among items approved on Austin City Council agenda

The Austin City Council will be covering several hot-topic items on its Thursday agenda.

AUSTIN, Texas — From winter storm relief to the creation of a Black resource and cultural center, The Austin City Council on Thursday is meeting to address several hot-topic items on its agenda.

Here's a rundown on some of the items:

Item 3 - prohibit the declawing of cats: APPROVED

Approve an ordinance amending City Code Chapter 3-1 (general provisions) and Chapter 3-2 (restrictions on animals) to add definitions relating to declawing cats; prohibit the practice of declawing cats; creating an offense; and establishing an affirmative defense.

No More Hurt Felines: #ATXCouncil amends City Code to prohibit the cruel and unnecessary practice of declawing cats for aesthetic reasons. The move will protect cats from unnecessary amputations while preserving the discretion of veterinarians to address medical conditions. pic.twitter.com/VkIcllvSVj — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) March 4, 2021

Item 4 - utility relief: APPROVED

Approve an ordinance amending the fiscal year 2020-2021 operating budgets of Austin Water and Austin Energy in Ordinance No. 20200812-001 to appropriate an additional $5,000,000 for each of the utilities’ Plus-One payment assistance programs, for a total additional appropriation of $10,000,000, to help address the ongoing economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

What a Relief: #ATXCouncil authorizes @AustinEnergy and @AustinWater to provide $10 million in additional utility bill relief to help those experiencing financial hardship due to #COVID19. It follows almost $50 million in relief last year benefiting 15,000 families. pic.twitter.com/cNpZZxsXIr — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) March 4, 2021

Item 7 - credit for Austin Energy customers: APPROVED

Approve an ordinance authorizing waivers of the residential electric service initiation fee and establishing a one-time credit on residential electric bills to offset the customer charge for service during the recent cold weather event and declaring an emergency.

After the Storm: #ATXCouncil establishes a one-time credit to offset the @austinenergy customer charge for residential electric bills during the February cold weather emergency when many customers were out of power. pic.twitter.com/BqZfH91UlF — City of Austin (@austintexasgov) March 4, 2021

Item 28 - public camping ban election: TBD

Approve an ordinance amending Ordinance No. 20210209-004 ordering a special municipal election regarding a criminal offense and a penalty for camping in public areas without a permit, certain types of solicitation, and sitting, lying, or sleeping outdoors in certain public areas; and declaring an emergency.

Item 67 - creation of a Black resource and cultural center: APPROVED

Approve a resolution acknowledging the City’s role in disenfranchising Black Austinites through past discrimination, urban renewal policies, and the 1928 Master Plan and directing the City Manager to analyze and report on the economic and other harms caused by such programs and policies and to provide a planning scope, process and funding recommendations for the creation of a Black resource and cultural center.

"As the snow begins to melt and Austin begins to reckon with its fundamental failures in the emergency provision of the most basic needs — electricity, water, food, and shelter — it is understood that there must be an established centralized resource and cultural center for Black individuals in Austin," wrote the Black Austin Coalition in a press release. "This 'Black Embassy' must be geared to the success and cultural promotion of the demographics in need by providing relevant resources, and support for existing and future black-led businesses and organizations, in a central location in East Austin."

Item 67 was just approved unanimously.



It acknowledges the City of Austin’s role in disenfranchising Black residents through historic discrimination and directs the city manager to bring recommendations for the creation of a Black resource and cultural center. @KVUE — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) March 4, 2021

To read through the council's full agenda, click here.