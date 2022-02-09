Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo moving forward in mayor campaign

Austin Mayor Steve Adler's term will soon expire, leaving his seat open for a new mayor.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council Member Kathie Tovo has filed a campaign treasurer appointment, marking a move forward in an apparent campaign to run for Mayor of Austin, according to public documents published on the City's website.

The document was filed on Feb. 8, after Tovo confirmed with KVUE last month she was "seriously considering" a 2022 run.

State Rep. Celia Israel announced she's running for mayor back in September. She made her campaign official on Jan. 11 in a public event.

"Today, my focus is on our current city, and especially those Austinites who are driving our phenomenal economy but who are getting left behind," Israel said in her remarks. "They are teaching our children, framing our houses, shopping for our groceries and so many more jobs we rely upon. We can’t be a city that just attracts billionaires while simultaneously pushing working people to Bastrop and Buda. Diversity is our strength. We need a city that serves all demographics."

But those aren't the only two hoping to take over after Austin Mayor Steve Adler's term is up, as he is term-limited and cannot run again. Local business owner and former Austin City Council candidate Jennifer Virden also announced her campaign in November. Meanwhile, photographer and personal trainer Erica Nix is also campaigning. Additionally, KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman report that former State Sen. Kirk Watson has also expressed interest, however, he has not officially thrown his name in the ring.

