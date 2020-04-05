AUSTIN, Texas — Though previously considering running for Texas Senate, Austin City Councilmember Gregorio "Greg" Casar announced that he will not be running for senate, and will instead run for the re-election for his council seat.

"I'm staying right where I am," Casar said on Twitter Monday, May 4. "Because you elected me for this job, for this moment, we're organizing at the local level to protect families and save lives from COVID-19. We're holding corporate landlords accountable so that no one has to lose their home. We're focused on public health, not public perception during this crisis."

Casar will be running for re-election for City Council District 4. Casar said he wants to continue "representing the city I love and changing the state that I love, from the place I can be most effective."

This announcement and decision come after Casar officially filed a treasurer's report on March 2, marking his first step toward his bid. Representing District 4, Casar has been outspoken on policies involving social equity, shared prosperity, affordability, environmental stewardship and public safety.

Sen. Kirk Watson announced he would be retiring from his role this April to become the first dean of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs.

Rep. Eddie Rodriguez announced on Wednesday, April 29, he filed the paperwork necessary for his name to be placed on the ballot in the July 14 special election. Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Rep. Gina Hinojosa are all considering running for a seat in the Texas Senate.

