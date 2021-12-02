Austin City Council reaffirms development commitment for Onion Creek Metro Park

Over the last several years, the City has acted to transform several acres of floodplain in southeast Austin into the park that is there today.

The renewed commitment comes about two years after Phase 1 of the park's master plan was completed in 2019 and included open playing fields, a 50-acre parking lot, trails and sidewalks.

"It is critical that the Onion Creek Park receives the additional resources and funding that are needed to fulfill the original master plan and ensure it becomes the crown jewel of Southeast Austin as envisioned,” said Austin City Council Member Vanessa Fuentes. “While some of the park’s history is bittersweet given the historic and catastrophic floods that resulted in the displacement of families, this park represents an opportunity for community unity and to bring forth a metro park for generations of Austinites to enjoy."

Additional improvements within the same 30-acre area of the park have been designed and permitted as a future phase. The improvements, estimated at approximately $4 million, include an additional park entry road, 25 parking spaces, additional trails, lighting, two picnic pavilions and site furniture.



“Southeast Austin has been left behind by the City for too long, and has been devastated by floods and other disasters. I'm proud to cosponsor this effort to support the quality of life in Southeast Austin through improvements to Onion Creek Metro Park," said Council Member Greg Casar.

According to the park's masterplan report, the park is 555 acres along 2.5 miles of Onion Creek. It was purchased by the City in the late 1990s and is one of the largest city parks.

The approved resolution directs the city manager to outline roles and responsibilities for parties in the Onion Creek Metro Park District Consent Agreement, provide regular updates about the park and contributions of capital improvement and bond funds and construction, coordinating with the park district regarding bond funding, and providing the council a report on the status of the resolution's orders within four months.