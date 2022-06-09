Austin City Council passes CROWN Act for hair discrimination

Austin is the first Texas city to pass the act.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act Thursday as a step toward ending hair discrimination.

The CROWN Act, which was created in 2019 and passed by the U.S. House in March, adds "protective hairstyles" such as afros, cornrows and bantu knots to the definition of "Discriminatory Employment Practice." Austin is the first Texas city to pass the act.

"Too often minorities are judged not only by the color of their skin, but also by the texture of their hair,” civil rights officer Carol Johnson said in a statement. “Across the country we continue to see the harmful effects of racial discrimination due to natural hair and many states and cities are finding ways to address this through CROWN Act legislation.”

Prior to passing the act, the city manager held community forums and met with civil rights organizations and businesses to discuss the issue of hair discrimination. The forums allowed people to share what kind of safeguards would make them comfortable with presenting their protective hairstyles and natural hair textures in settings such as schools, housing and the workplace.

“The impact of race-based hair discrimination can last a lifetime,” Johnson said. “We know that discrimination hurts and this is particularly harrowing when it impacts our children, scarring their self-esteem.”