AUSTIN — The Austin Fire Department has its first African American fire chief who will begin his duties this winter.

The Austin City Council confirmed Joel Baker as the new AFD Chief at a 10:30 a.m meeting Thursday. He has 30 years experience as a firefighter and was the fire chief in Atlanta.

City Manager Spencer Cronk first named Baker as the City of Austin's next chief on Nov. 2.

"Baker's dedication to public service, vast experience and demonstrated leadership in Atlanta are all reasons I am proud to have him lead our fire department to keep our residents and community safe," he explained.

Baker is slated to begin work as Austin's fire chief on Dec. 10. Listen to statements from the new chief below:

