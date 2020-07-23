Austin City Council to hear from Austinites on proposed budget

The public hearing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. If you miss it, the council has one more hearing planned on July 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — On July 23, Austin City Council will take another look at its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and council members will hear from Austinites.

The council will hear from Austin residents about their thoughts on the proposed $4.2 billion budget that has a big focus on "reimagining public safety." As it stands now, the plan cuts $11.3 million of the Austin Police Department's budget to reallocate to other matters such as health, housing and critical social services.

Other items the budget focuses on include:

$60.9 million to help end homelessness by investing in more housing displacement prevention and crisis mitigation

$5.1 million toward crisis response and victim services

Loans for family businesses

Pedestrian safety

City Manager Spencer Cronk said property tax would increase by 3.5% to maintain the budget. He added that's the lowest increase in more than 15 years.

"Importantly, it achieves this without resorting to significant increases in taxes and fees at a time when so many of our residents are experiencing financial strain," Cronk said.

The new budget also takes into account the unprecedented crisis the City faced because of the coronavirus. Cronk said they believe they're ending 2020 with more than $200 million, or 5%, below what they predicted. They have relied on some federal funds to react to the COVID-19 crisis so far.

The public hearing starts at 10 a.m. Thursday. If you miss it, the council has one more hearing planned on July 30.