Austin City Council set to discuss boil water notice at special Feb. 15 meeting

City leaders might also sign off on an external audit of Austin Water after the days-long boil water notice.

AUSTIN, Texas — A time and date has officially been set for a specially called Austin City Council meeting at which city leaders will discuss the recent citywide boil water notice.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 9 a.m., allowing council members and city staff time to publicly address how the notice occurred and plans to prevent similar events in the future.

"Austinites deserve a safe, reliable, and resilient water system in which they can have full confidence," said Council Member Paige Ellis. "After last year’s winter storm, the latest freeze, and two years of an ongoing pandemic, this latest boil water notice really hit a nerve for folks in Austin. My goal for this meeting is to begin to rebuild trust between our city’s core services and the community."

The notice took place from Saturday night through Tuesday night. Austin Water officials have said the cause of a system failure was likely due to employee error.

"We have a world-famous quality of life here in Austin, but that takes a huge hit if we can’t guarantee our residents they’ll have uninterrupted access to clean drinking water," said Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison. "Oversight and accountability are two of the great benefits of having publicly-owned utilities and I’m eager to work with my colleagues and with staff to resolve these issues and restore faith in Austin Water."

Council Members Harper-Madison and Paige Ellis called for the meeting on Sunday. Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter also called for an external audit of Austin Water.

"I am committed to investigating what led to both the recent boil notice and the pattern of systemic issues with Austin Water," said Alter. "Determining the cause of these issues and implementing recommended changes and actions from an independent third party auditor is key to preventing something like this from happening again and holding Austin Water accountable."

Meanwhile, Council Member Vanessa Fuentes has announced intention to hold hearings at the Austin Water Oversight Committee, which she chairs.

"Our community is frustrated and in disbelief about the recent boil water notice, and so am I," said Fuentes. "They deserve answers and accountability. And, most importantly, they deserve action. This means follow through on what we learn in the upcoming audit, so our city never has to experience this again. Thanks to my colleagues for their swift action to set the stage for how we move forward."

The council will also be meeting on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. for its regular meeting, at which it will consider the audit resolution. The oversight committee meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 1:30 p.m.

