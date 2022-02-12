Austin City Council OKs development plan at former Statesman site

The council agreed on a zoning change allowing developers to move forward on a mixed-use development plan.

AUSTIN, Texas — Developers eyeing the site of the former Austin American-Statesman headquarters cleared a major hurdle Friday, as the Austin City Council agreed to a zoning change that will allow them to move forward with a massive mixed-used development.

According to KVUE's news partners at the Statesman, the council agreed to a plan that doesn't require affordable housing units to be built on the site but instead allows the group of developers to pay the city more than $23 million that can be used to build affordable housing units somewhere else in the city.

The site is located near Downtown Austin, just south of the river at 305 S. Congress Avenue.

According to the Statesman, the Atlanta-based Cox family, who formerly owned the paper, still owns the 19-acre property and is working to redevelop the site in a partnership with Austin's Endeavor Real Estate Group.

Their plans have called for up to 3.5 million square feet of new development on the site, such as high-rise buildings, along with condo, apartment, hotel, retail, restaurant and office space.

The Statesman held offices at the location since 1980 before its more recent move to a location in southeast Austin. The paper reports that the existing building on the property will be demolished.

"As part of the redevelopment, the developer is proposing parkland improvements, an enhanced viewing area for watching the Congress Avenue bats and other public benefits, as part of the city allowing additional height and density," the Statesman reported.

The vote was cast 8-2, with council members Kathie Tovo and Alison Alter voting against the measure. Council member Mackenzie Kelly abstained.