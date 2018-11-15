AUSTIN — After nearly a year without a labor contract between Austin police officers and the City of Austin, Austin's police union -- the Austin Police Association -- and the city council have approved a new contract.

Under the new proposed agreement, officers will get raises totaling $40 million over four years, and the police union has agreed to drop its lawsuit against the City. Officers also will get stipend pay for special skills reinstated, and the City gains more flexibility in hiring and promotions.

According to the City, on Nov. 15, the Austin Police Association announced they have voted in favor of the new contract. The city council voted on the contract at their meeting Thursday.

“I believe we are stronger when there is no ‘us’ vs. ‘them’, but a ‘we’ who are committed to securing the best future for Austin,” said Council Member Alison Alter. “This agreement embodies cooperation across a diversity of perspectives and reimagines what public safety can be in this city. Thanks to everyone’s dedication and willingness to innovate, we now have a contract that honors our officers and their sacrifices, restores trust within the community, and enables us to meet critical needs throughout Austin.”

Austin police officers have been leaving at a much higher rate largely because of the contract, KVUE previously reported. From January through September 2016, 49 officers resigned, retired or were booted from the force. That was a number that jumped to 62 in 2017 right after the proposed contract failed. In 2018, there have been 78 officers who have resigned.

The city and the police union are also involved in a lawsuit about what records a civilian oversight group may view with no contract in place.

The approved contract comes after hours of negotiations and reflects innovative reforms to Austin's public safety, members of council said. It includes improvements to oversight, transparency, efficiency, and sustainability, which were derived from the Council direction given in Resolution 20180322-047. The council member said the recommendations issued in October by the 15-member Police Oversight Advisory Working Group were also taken into account.

Members of the council believe the contract "exemplifies mutually beneficial gains for all stakeholders." The council said the contract, which immediately goes into effect, also :

Establishes specific procedures for enhancing police accountability

Shows respect for officers

Solidifies the APD’s position as the highest paid police force in the state of Texas

Plans for the future, modernizing the APD's hiring and advancement processes to provide opportunities to diversify the department

Before the council's vote on the contract, five council members -- Alison Alter, Jimmy Flannigan Ora Houston, Ann Kitchen and Ellen Troxclair -- announced they would vote in favor for the new contract.

"I know it's been a difficult year for those on the force, but it’s a new day," Troxclair said before the council's vote on the contract.

RELATED:

Former Austin officer weighs in ahead of city's vote on police contract Thursday

Austin police reach tentative labor contract deal with city after nearly 1 year

City discusses new labor contract with Austin police

Austin Police Association president slams council on lack of labor contract

Austin police union, activism organization working together as contract negotiations continue

© 2018 KVUE-TV