Austin City Council looking at resolution to bring more affordable housing to college campuses

The resolution would bring more affordable housing both on and off campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council will vote on a resolution aimed at bringing more affordable housing to college campuses.

District 5 Councilmember Ryan Alter is a sponsor of the resolution that will be discussed at this Thursday's city council meeting. He said the goal is to bring more affordable housing both on and off campus for students at places like the University of Texas at Austin, St. Edwards, Huston-Tillotson and Austin Community College.

"Engage the various stakeholders, the universities, the students, and start looking – what are the needs?" he said. "And they are going to come together and help inform us by the end of the year, tell us what we do need."

If it's approved, city leaders, including the interim city manager and the housing department, will work to find solutions to the housing issue. Alter said they would explore a number of options, including looking at the development of affordable private housing or dorms.

"A land-use mechanism that allows us to create housing and more affordable housing for students, that's one avenue we have. Others are partnering with these institutions, whether it be financially and helping support them," said Alter.

University of Texas at Austin senior Bithia Dantoumda said rent prices are too high.

"Once upon a time it was $400 to $500, but those prices are going extinct," said Dantounmda.

She said for her to get by she has several jobs.

"Doing odd jobs – I have been graphic designing, doing photography. Ideally, I would like to focus on being a student," she said.

She feels something needs to be done.

"It is really time for the City to step in," she said.

Alter said that is what City Council is trying to do.

"We should make the college experience accessible for anybody who wants to attend college, and housing is such a large barrier," said Alter.

City Council is expected to vote on the resolution on Thursday, Feb. 23. If approved, recommendations would be made by Dec. 31.

