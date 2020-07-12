City of Austin names new chief financial officer

Ed Van Eenoo replaces Elaine Hart, who retired in June.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin has named Ed Van Eenoo as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Eenoo replaces Elaine Hart, who retired in June, and will begin his new duties this week.

"I’m honored to have been chosen to lead the City’s Financial Services Department as Chief Financial Officer and look forward to my new responsibilities in managing the City’s financial operations," Van Eenoo said.

The City CFO works under the deputy city manager and administers all financial proceedings of City government, except for the assessment and collection of taxes. The CFO oversees the operations of the City's Financial and Administrative Services Department, including the Budget, Purchasing, Capital Contracting, Treasury and City Controller's offices.

Van Eenoo has worked for the City for 11 years, including eight as the deputy chief financial officer. In that role, he was responsible for the development, presentation and subsequent monitoring of the City's $4.2 billion annual operating budget and $1 billion annual capital budget.

According to the City, Van Eenoo has also developed and led many community engagement campaigns including Budget-in-a-Box. He has also served as a member of the Board of Trustees for the $2.5 billion City of Austin Employees' Retirement System since 2011 and the $860 million Austin Police Retirement System since 2019.

Van Eenoo was selected by Bloomberg Philanthropies to be one of 30 financial leaders from cities across the U.S. to participate in the What Works Cities Budgeting for Equity and Recovery Initiative. He also served two years with the U.S. Peace Corps as a high school math teacher in Kenya.