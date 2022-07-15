2022-23 City budget proposal aims to address staffing shortage, sustain Austin public services

City Manager Spencer Cronk delivered the proposal Friday at the Montopolis Recreation and Community Center.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk presented his recommendations for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 City budget, which he said aims to address a staff recruitment and retention crisis across city government.

The budget proposes an across-the-board pay increase of 4% for civilian staff, marking the largest increase in over 20 years for employees such as librarians, rec center staff, utility line workers, waste collection and road repair crews, community health professionals and more. Under this proposal, the City's living wage, or the minimum payable to any employee, would rise by 20% from $15 to $18 an hour. There is also still a longer-term goal for this to increase in the future.

Cronk also proposed that all employees who have been with the City of Austin for at least a year, including both temporary and sworn public safety staff, will receive a one-time retention stipend of up to $1,500 in their pay packets next month. He said annual pay for public safety employees will continue to be determined through union negotiations.

The proposed budget would also provide a typical homeowner with a reduction of more than $100 in the City's portion of their annual property tax bill, even with the additional investments in the City's workforce.

The budget proposal comes as a recent report from the Financial Services Department showed an average City-wide vacancy rate of about 17%, with almost 1,900 non-sworn vacancies over nine months. The departments most impacted include Austin Resource Recovery, the Austin Animal Center, the Parks and Recreation Department and the Austin Public Library.

The City noted that while high vacancy rates are not unique to Austin or Central Texas at large, further action is still needed to address recruitment and retention in order to sustain and improve public services over the next year.

Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Proposed Budget Overview The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 #ATXBudget invests in the City’s workforce + resiliency during disasters, while lowering the City’s portion of the typical homeowner’s annual property tax bill. ✅ City Council will review + amend the Proposed Budget before final adoption begins on August 17. Upcoming Budget Community Input Meetings: • July 27 • August 2 Proposed Budget Resources: • FY 2022-2023 Snapshot: bit.ly/3zbaapy • Taxpayer Impact Statement: bit.ly/3o6hwUJ • Addressing Climate Change: bit.ly/3Px7lEw • Full Document: bit.ly/3RPq5RJ • City Manager's Message: bit.ly/3Pydz6O 👉 Learn more: bit.ly/3RA6BQJ 📌 AustinTexas.gov/Budget Posted by City of Austin Government on Friday, July 15, 2022

“In the wake of the pandemic, just like so many other organizations, our City government today faces a mission-critical challenge when it comes to maintaining our workforce and sustaining the high quality of services our residents have come to expect,” said Cronk. “The simple truth of the matter is that we do not currently have the staff that we need to deliver the services that we must. For that reason, and others, the core feature of our budget proposal is a renewed emphasis on ensuring that, as we move into the future, we are in a position to recruit and retain the people we need to do the job that our community expects of us.”

The motion to increase investments in the workforce was made possible by the "City’s dedication to prudent financial management over the course of many years," officials said in a press release. City leaders added that after a significant revenue loss following the COVID-19 outbreak, Austin is now on track to see a projected 16% increase in sales tax revenue over last year's receipts.

Other highlights of the proposed budget include:

$73 million in planned capital spending to build and repair city sidewalks

$3.4 million and 17 new jobs to improve disaster response and community preparedness

Increased City minimum wage and pay raises to address staffing shortages and sustain services

$27 million for cultural arts, historic preservation and live music, funded by Hotel Occupancy Taxes

$4.8 million to clean up homeless encampments in public spaces and near waterways

55 new jobs to improve customer service efforts at AUS airport

$79 million investment in affordable housing to meet goals set by the Austin Strategic Housing Blueprint

$1 million towards a Trauma Recovery Center to support victims of violent crime

$3.6 million for wildfire prevention and education

One-time funding of $5 million for emergency rental assistance to prevent homelessness as rents rise

A $2.5 million investment in the Iconic Venue Fund, to help secure places of cultural significance.

New funds and positions to promote resiliency and mitigate climate change, with investments in disaster-response infrastructure, community preparedness programs, and efforts to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions.

The City of Austin provided the following links for more information on the proposal:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube