AUSTIN, Texas — The third-largest religious denomination in the U.S. could split into two denominations soon.

There's a debate within the United Methodist Church on gay marriage and LGBTQ inclusion.

On Friday, the United Methodist Church proposed the traditionalist Methodist split off into their own church.

During the 2019 General Conference, The United Methodist Church decided to change the penalties for marrying same-sex couples, starting in 2020.

Pastors who performed same-sex marriages would receive a one-year suspension without pay for the first wedding and removal from the clergy for any additional weddings.

Pastor Jim Roberts told KVUE even though members of his congregation have a variety of opinions, he is for inclusion.

"We disagree with it," said Roberts."We think it is cruel and does harm and doesn't further the gospel in any way and it just punishes people."

Roberts has been the pastor at Oak Hill United Methodist Church for 12 years.

"About three years ago, we adopted a welcoming statement that made it very clear we welcome everybody regardless of race or gender or sexual orientation," said Roberts.

Roberts said this is an issue that has been coming to a head since same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015.

"We had to deal with it," explained Roberts. "It has caused a lot of conflict around the world in United Methodist."

Roberts' progressive stance has cost him some of his congregation.

"Oak Hill is kind of a mixture," he said."We are south of the river, we have wonderful members who are conservative and traditional and we have some progressive."

Roberts added, "But if this resolution passed and became law, I can not tell the LGBTQ members of our church or their families that is not allowed. I would treat them just like anyone else.”

The United Methodist Church will decide at the 2020 General Conference in May if they will go their separate ways.

“I am hopeful for the future, especially if the proposal or something like it has passed," said Roberts. "So we can get back to our mission which is to make disciples of Jesus Christ and help the community.”

If approved, the United Methodist Church would be allowed to have same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy members for the first time in the church's history.

