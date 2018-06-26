AUSTIN -- If you have un-used medical equipment in your garage, you might not want to rethink in throwing them away -- an Austin church is asking for donations to help the less fortunate.

Ascension Lutheran Church has been giving medical equipment to people in need for over 10 years.

After Harvey took on southeast Texas, their inventory in the equipment they lend out has gone down.

"We can't keep up with the supply and demand," said Don Bergstrom, who helps with the equipment.

Bergstrom said the demand in getting medical equipment is greater than the supply that they get. Most of their equipment is given free of cost to people who can't afford to pay for it.

"I still have six people waiting for regular wheelchairs because we don't have them to give out," Bergstrom explained.

Wheelchairs, crutches, hospital beds, oxygen tanks and any medical equipment in good condition are accepted.

He said eight people are waiting on the list for motorized scooters.

If you are interested in donating equipment, you can drop them off at Ascension Lutheran Church at 6420 Hart Lane. You can also call their office at (512) 345-4030.

