AUSTIN, Texas — Despite dark skies, a little rain and of course the barrier of social distancing, pastor Jonathan Botello managed to have an Easter service in the parking lot of his church, House Of The Living God.

During Sunday's service Botello said, "I know people may think we are crazy for being out here. They may say, 'You could have stayed home. You could have watched service online.' But see I rejoice in what Jesus Christ did for me."

Botello said at least 40 people showed up and celebrated in their vehicles.

"The energy was great," said Botello. "Everybody was excited, and this is the time for the church to celebrate."

Even though it felt great to preach in front of his congregation again after moving service online, he said it doesn't replace being inside of the church.

"It was still a little odd because you really can't hear the people that are clapping and singing," said Botello. "People were lifting their hands in their car but there's still that distance."

Overall, Botello said he reached his goal of spreading the gospel on Easter – not just to his members but anyone who wanted to listen.

"We had people on their balconies listening to the service and a couple of people that stopped by because there were some bus stops at the church, and we had several people that were just standing and listening and it was wonderful," said Botello. "Hopefully this encourages them, you know, in the next couple of weeks or months when this gets better, not to take the church building for granted."

He said everyone who attended the service brought their own crackers and grape juice for communion. They also only accepted donations online.

